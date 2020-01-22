Microsoft adds new titles for video games to xCloud

Streaming has become a pretty big road in the video game industry this year. With PlayStation Now from Sony and Google Stadia, these streaming-style gaming services could be a window to the future. Nevertheless, streaming currently seems to be a niche service and not as widespread as digital downloads or physical releases. Microsoft is another company that wants to launch a streaming service called xCloud, which is officially known as Project xCloud. This is a working title for the program currently offered.

The xCloud service is still in the test phase and can be used by users in various markets such as the USA for Android devices. It is currently a program that is only available by invitation. For those of you who don’t know, xCloud allows you to stream video game titles on Xbox One. Currently, the availability of video game titles for testing is rather limited.

Thanks to Windows Central, we are now seeing that xCloud includes additional video game titles. These games range from the Batman Telltale series Destiny 2 to Superhot. The full list of video games added to those testing the service can be found in the games below.

New xCloud video game titles January 2020

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Fate 2

Meier’s civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (episodes 1-5)

The wolf among us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The wave

SUPER HOT

Portal knight

GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom two crowns

Spark Lite

Tracks – The Train Game

Train Sim World 2019

Source: Windows Central