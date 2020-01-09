Loading...

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has worked over the past year to make its Office 365 applications and services more suitable for first-line employees. In anticipation of next week’s NRF show, Microsoft is introducing additional first-line options for Microsoft 365.

Primary workers are unemployed. They are employees who often work in a service employee, customer-oriented jobs. And they are one of the customer segments that are essential to Microsoft’s plan to try and grow its Office 365 / Microsoft 365 user base.

Microsoft adds the ability for smartphones and tablets to work as walkie-talkies in Teams, the product for group chat. Microsoft says this new push-to-talk experience is being built into Teams and is usable for employees ‘or companies’ devices. Walkie Talkie in Teams works via Wi-Fi or mobile networks and can be used in various geographical locations. This feature will be available in a private preview in the first half of calendar 2020.

Microsoft enables external personnel management systems such as Kronos and JDA to integrate directly with Shifts using the Shifts Microsoft Graph programming interfaces and software development kit. This allows these products, such as planning and time registration, to be integrated with Teams. Microsoft said the JDA connector for Shifts will be available on GitHub and the Kronos connector for Shifts will be available on GitHub later this quarter.

Microsoft will also enable IT administrators to configure Teams to limit employees’ access to Teams on their personal devices outside of working hours. This feature will become available to customers this quarter, officials said.

Other new Teams capabilities that Microsoft said will be available in the first half of calendar 2020:

Target, publish and report tasks via Tasks in Teams

One-time availability of SMS codes on mobile devices to streamline registration for first-line employees

Simultaneous logout of shared devices with all Microsoft 365, custom apps and browser sessions

Microsoft plans to show off next week at NRF in New York City with these new Teams capabilities. At NRF, Microsoft will pay attention to Ikea, which, according to Bloomberg, has moved more than 70,000 employees to Teams, as an example of a significant first-line profit for customers.