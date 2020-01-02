Microsoft & # 39; s Xbox Series X seems to offer more variety in its first party setup than PS5

Loading...

Everwild is an open world game in Zelda style exclusively for Xbox.

As a hardcore PlayStation fan, I love and appreciate all the exclusive PlayStation titles that Sony has released this generation. That said, not all exclusive products are groundbreaking.

Even then, almost all exclusive PS4 games offer a quality level that can only be found in a game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Microsoft, on the other hand, had an eerily quiet generation when it comes to a huge collection of eye-catching first party games. Of course we have Halo 5, Quantum Break, Gears 5 and a few Forza titles, but they still couldn't beat such as Uncharted 4, God of War, Spiderman or even Horizon Zero Dawn, all PS4 exclusive.

Halo Infinite is the launch title of Xbox Series X

Micorsoft clearly learned from their mistakes and started to buy more game studios that could make good quality AAA first party games for the Xbox console. From now on, Microsoft has a total of 15 Xbox Game Studios, each working on completely different video games, some of which have been announced.

This gives us a very clear idea of ​​the strong range of games that we can expect on the next generation console from Microsoft – Xbox Series X.

Starting with the big guns – Halo Infinite becomes the launch title for the Xbox Series X. Developed on a brand new graphics engine to take full advantage of the Series X console, it is supposed to perform a gentle restart of this long iconic franchise.

Apart from Halo, we know that Hellblade will get a sequel (in addition to a new IP Bleeding Edge), which Microsoft Phil Spencer unexpectedly announced at the Game Awards 2019 this year. Developer Ninja Theory has found its home in the Xbox Game Studios and there is no doubt that Senua's Saga Hellblade will push 2 boundaries through its unique portrayal of Norwegian mythology themes of psychosis and first-class fighting in the upcoming game.

Tell me why is an episodic adventure from the Life is Strange team

With Rare on a new open world game in Zelda style, named EverWild, and Obsidian on a co-op adventure game called Grounded, alongside an absolute sequel to The Outer World, and of course Dontnod's next stunning episodic adventure named & # 39; Tell me Why ”is completely ready to hit the Xbox Series X (and Xbox One).

The special thing about all these titles is that they all differ greatly and seem to offer completely unique experiences. On the other hand, most Sony exclusives seem to follow a similar route. Whether it is the intertwined themes of The Last of Us and God of War, or the open worlds of Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and even Marvel & Spiderman, all of which are slightly better versions. corpses of the open world games developed by Ubisoft.

Don't get me wrong, all these exclusive PS4 games are incredible video games, but they offer a bit of variety and originality when it comes to their basic structures or genres.

From now on Sony has given no hint about which exclusive we can expect on the PS5. But given their track record and the popularity of some of these titles this generation, it's hard to guess that some of those titles will be Horizon 2, a God of War sequel and Marvel's Spiderman part 2.

Microsoft & # 39; s Xbox Series X, on the other hand, offers a wide range of games to its audience. Playground Games is probably working on a new Fable Game, while the newly formed & # 39; The Initiative & # 39 ;, based on the Santa Monica, which everyone claims to be Microsoft's greatest asset to date, is secretly working on an AAA game that resembles the quality and scope of it from the Santa Monica studio of Sony that is responsible for the God of War of 2018.

The next generation has officially started. Now that Microsoft is completely done with its huge range of games, it is Sony's turn to turn the tide.

What do you think of this? Does Sony offer a mix genre of games through its first party studio & # 39; s? Or will it stick to the same trusted route that it is known for. Tell me in the comments below.