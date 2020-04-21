Microsoft 365 family and personal subscriptions are now available for purchase

Credit: Microsoft

In late March, Microsoft announced plans to rebrand its Office 365 consumer subscriptions under the name “Microsoft 365”. As of April 21, the new M365 brand comes into effect for existing Office 365 and Staff subscriptions and becomes the new brand for new consumer subscriptions.

There is no word on when the promised new family security applications or money will be available in Excel. There is nothing new today when the promised features of consumer-centric computers will come to Microsoft’s applications for iOS and Android. All we have heard is that these new applications and features will be available, preview, “in the coming months”.

(It’s worth reiterating that there won’t be a new computer application called Home Equipment or anything along those lines. Instead, Microsoft will add new consumer-centric computer features to its computers.) for iOS and Android Equipment for Android Apps iOS and Android users will be able to access these new consumer features by switching between their work and personal accounts New users will be able to download the Teams app for free free on iOS or Android and sign in with a Microsoft account.)

Microsoft 365 Family – The product formerly known as Office 365 Home – $ 9.99 a month or $ 99.99 a year. The plan allows users to share up to five downloadable Office applications and 1TB of OneDrive storage per person. Microsoft 365 Personal, the product formerly known as Office 365 Personal, costs $ 6.99 monthly or $ 69.99 annually. Includes major downloadable Office applications and one TB of cloud storage for single user.