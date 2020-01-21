MicroLED versus OLED: Which TV Tech has the future?

MicroLED was little more than the latest technical buzzword a few years ago, but today it’s ready to become the next big thing in TVs. We don’t mean that figuratively – MicroLED is the technology behind the world’s largest screen-based screens such as this 292-inch monster from Samsung and an even larger 17-foot colossus from Sony.

But once you have overcome the huge size of the screens that MicroLED makes possible, it becomes clear that this is not just about making 1% monster TVs. This is a shot over the bow of OLED and it could very well be an OLED killer in the long run. Below we will discuss the core of MicroLED and discuss why this could be the TV technology of the future.

In theory, MicroLED must provide perfect black tones, excellent colors and almost perfect off-angle display.

TV Tech 101

To understand why MicroLED is so important, we need a quick refresher course on how modern TVs work: at the moment, what we call LED TVs are truly LCD panels with a number of LED lights behind them. LCD screens cannot make their own light, so it is necessary to shine a light behind them to get a photo.

The reason OLED TVs get such good reviews is that OLED panels are an ’emissive display’ technology. Every pixel in an OLED screen makes its own light, no background lighting required. The advantages of an emissive display such as OLED are perfect black levels, excellent colors and almost perfect off-angle display. In other words, OLED is excellent in everything that LCD / LED TVs are not.

The disadvantage of OLED panels? Because they are made with organic compounds, they are expensive to make, somewhat limited in brightness and may burn in under the most unbearable viewing scenarios. They are also very difficult to produce in large sizes. To date, the 88-inch 8K Z9 OLED from LG is the largest ever made.

The benefits of MicroLED

The exciting thing about MicroLED is that it is also an emissive screen, but unlike OLED, it is not dependent on organic compounds to make light. In theory, MicroLED screens must offer perfect black, excellent colors and almost perfect off-angle display, just like OLED, but they must also be brighter, very slim, immune to burn-in and, in the long run, cheaper to make than OLED.

Because small MicroLED panels can be combined into larger displays, there is also no limit – from production point of view – on screen size. However, the costs will still play a role. In addition to promising image performance, MicroLED TVs are based on a modular system that allows users to adjust the size of their screen with the ability to grow in the future. That said, while modular technology is advertised as ‘seamless’, while the screens have improved enormously, so far in our experience, there are still seams if you look well enough.

When can we get it?

Samsung now sells The Wall Luxury, a MicroLED TV that can be expanded from a 2K, 73-inch display all the way to an 8K 292-inch unit, for those who have the money to buy it (Samsung does not discuss the price of the Wall Luxury with the press). The Crystal LED from Sony is the version of MicroLED and is now also available for those with the $ 5 million needed to purchase the largest, 16K edition. But, as has always been the case with new innovations, the technology in these TVs is expected to trickle into smaller and less expensive models in the coming years.

At CES 2020, Samsung indicated that it was preparing large-scale production up to 150 inches in size. If these plans come true, 2020 is perhaps the first year that MicroLED becomes realistic for a consumer who is not among the 0.01%.

Samsung and Sony are not the only companies that actively work on MicroLED. In 2017, reports emerged that Apple was experimenting with its own displays using the technology, but it seems that the company has a very different use in mind. Recent reports have shown that Apple plans to use MicroLED instead of huge screens, for small screens, such as those in iPhones, or perhaps even the Apple Watch. Although not yet confirmed by the company, sources say that Apple has produced a prototype watch with a MicroLED display, and within a few years we were able to see models that used the technology available for sale.

Better than OLED?

As you will see in our video above, MicroLED screens – especially those on a larger scale – are simply stunning, with a brightness and color that has never been seen in a screen this size before. As mentioned, even the noticeable seams of early prototypes are largely covered unless you walk straight to a panel and look closely.

But whether MicroLEDs are one step higher than OLED TVs, depends greatly on the size of the desired screen. For the time being, MicroLED screens are stuck in the 70-120 inch range with a lower resolution than similar sized LED or OLED TVs. For example, the 75-inch MicroLED TV that Samsung showed at CES 2019 was a 4K model – while both OLED and QLED TVs are available in 8K resolution in the same size. So unless your goal is to take over an entire wall, OLED remains a better bet, both in terms of image quality and budget.

As we have indicated above, this will change as technology decreases in price and newer models improve what MicroLED can do. However, MicroLED and OLED are no longer the only emissive panel technologies.

Samsung recently announced that it would start building TVs based on its QD-OLED (quantum OLED) technology – a hybrid of the quantum dot layers that Samsung uses in its QLED TVs and OLED technology. This may not increase the size of OLED TVs, but it can have a huge effect on how bright OLED panels can become without sacrificing their ability to turn completely black.

Another possible contender? Mini LEDs are behind some impressive new TCL screens, which are aimed at reducing the size of LED background lighting. The smaller the individual LED background lighting, the closer you can get to the real black of OLED.

