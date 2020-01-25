Microchip offers immediate solution for the return of lost pets paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Once the animal has been scanned, a nine-digit number appears and the company can be contacted for all information about the animal and returning home.

“Then the owner knows exactly when that animal comes in, they know it,” she said. “If they don’t have a microchip, we go by leaps and bounds to find the owner.”

She added that it is common for pet owners to have their animals run away and it is important to have an easy way for return. It also helps in the event that the wrong person tries to claim an animal.

The microchip itself is as large as a grain of rice and is inserted under the skin between the shoulder blades via a needle gun. Although it is possible that the chip moves over time, this does not happen often.

“It’s definitely not an intense procedure. It’s very fast and it’s not very painful for the animals,” Bober said. “Most of the animals that come in are petting there while being chipped … they don’t even realize it’s done.”

They added the majority of pets in the P.A. The area is not chipped, but they plan to host more clinics in the future.

This weekend’s clinic started yesterday and Bober said they let around 25 people take advantage of the opportunity on Saturday morning. It costs $ 25 to get an animal ready.

“This morning when we first opened, we were busy hoping with probably about eight or nine animals here,” she said. “It is not very expensive to have your animal found and brought back to you.”

