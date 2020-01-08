Micro escape: newest travel trend of 2020

Loading...

There are many ways to enjoy traveling in modern times, and you won’t find too many people who would reject the idea of ​​jumping on a train or plane and discovering a whole new world of possibilities, at home or in the office. abroad.

As reported by AP News, a recent study by Skyscanner has indicated that a possible new craze on the block may well be micro-escapes.

The facts and figures

Via: Inc.com

The report in question indicated that in 2019 the most popular type of journey was slow travel with 27.4% of the votes. Then came micro-escapes, which came as a surprise to many, with a clock speed of 24.6% – with JOMO receiving 21%.

The lack of a striking gap between the three was remarkable to say the least.

What is a micro escape?

Via: Evening standard

The standard definition of a micro escape is a short, affordable and convenient break that usually lasts a few days instead of a full week, the latter being defined as slow travel where you feel the need to connect to a particular destination.

Micro escapes remove all that and force you to explore wherever you go, while enjoying an improved and euphoric experience in the process.

Why a micro escape?

Via: Danielle Brooker

It has been suggested that micro-escapes can significantly reduce the stress levels of individuals who feel they are too overwhelmed both at work and in their personal lives.

They don’t have to take up so much free time, they can get the best out of their weekend, and they can generally just explore new ideas and horizons that they previously found unattainable.

