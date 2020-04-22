Mickey Mantle gave Diane Shah a occur-on greeting card

Mickey Mantle as soon as slipped a feminine reporter a cutesy greeting card throughout an interview — with the concept “Wanna f–k?” published within.

In a new memoir, Diane Shah — the very first feminine athletics columnist for a main day-to-day newspaper and longtime sports activities reporter— remembers sitting down down with the Yankee legend in 1970 whilst he was a first-foundation coach for the workforce.

Shah writes in “A Farewell to Arms, Legs, and Jockstraps: A Sportswriter’s Memoir” that she asked Mantle how lengthy he had been married. “Too very long,” he answered.

“Then he achieved within his jacket and pulled out a greeting card. He handed it to me. The entrance confirmed a photo of bouquets, and I assumed this was a card he meant to give his spouse. I opened it. Within, it claimed, ‘Wanna f - - k?’ He grinned.”

Shah proceeds, “I stared at the card. Experienced he acquired this specially for me, or was this some thing he did all the time? I instantly felt bad, but I was not guaranteed if it was for me or for him. I closed the card and — with no a term — handed it back.”

She also asked the Mick what he did for the duration of the offseason and “he experienced replied that he favored to hunt and fish,” she writes. “I requested what he hunted, imagining perhaps deer, grouse?”

Mantle replied with a naughty euphemism for a woman’s genitals.

Shah claims that she wound up at meal with Mantle and his buddies that evening, wherever the slugger threw back beverages.

“As the night wore on and Mantle retained consuming, he became tipsy and, at one stage, nearly fell off his chair,” she writes. “Later, as we walked together Central Park South, he tripped on the control at Sixth Avenue and — for just one fleeting minute — oh, God — there was my hero, lying in the gutter. Mantle scrambled to his toes. ‘New sneakers,’ he mumbled.”

Shah’s ebook is out Tuesday from Purple Lightning Books.