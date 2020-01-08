Mickey Arthur, member of the ICC committee, has passed four-day tests

Loading...

Mickey Arthur is against any attempt to shorten tests to four days

Most current and former players have a clear trend against change, while administrators are more open to a reduction to free up more time in a crowded schedule.

Arthur’s comments come after captains Joe Root and Faf du Plessis and star all-rounder Ben Stokes all threw their support behind the status quo that remains in Cape Town after England’s exciting fifth-day victory over South Africa.

Australian captain Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood also spoke out in favor of maintaining the five-day tests. The South African and English boards, however, have spoken out publicly in favor of reducing the playing time to four days.

Arthur, who describes himself as a “traditionalist”, is aware of the challenges that the longest form of play faces. He has trained one of the largest cricket test nations in the world as well as some of the smaller ones.

Changing to four days would reduce the cost of host boards and broadcasters, since fifth days are generally not affordable. Cricket Australia last summer reduced the cost of the fifth day to donate gold coins to their charitable partners.

“I know from the last meeting [ICC Cricket Committee] that there is a commercial drain from the smaller test nations,” said Arthur.

“They don’t want Ireland, Afghanistan and, I shudder, to some extent even New Zealand … Sri Lanka are in the same boat, Pakistan, to the point where five-day test cricket becomes financially one.” drain on the boards.

“It will be the commercial and financial considerations compared to the game itself.

“I don’t think there can be a compromise.”

Arthur said England’s win over South Africa with only 52 balls to spare encapsulated test cricket. While there would be more overs every day if the tests were shortened, a shorter game would hurt the spinners as there would be less deterioration on the field.

“At a test world championship, there is a risk that pitch treatment will begin to produce results and score points in a test championship,” said Arthur.

“I think the natural variation brings in the spinners, it has everything.

“Seeing the spinner on the last day because the wicket has deteriorated so badly – I just don’t see that in the four-day test cricket.

“They claim that most tests are completed in four days anyway. If they are completed in four days, it is, but you must have this option for day five.

“Your best friendlies generally last so long, then there’s the euphoria and emotions like South Africa trying to hide them and England trying to kill. It was compelling.”

Any change to the test duration requires approval by the ICC Cricket and Chief Executive Committee and the Board.

