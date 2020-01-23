Michigan weed dispenser for the first day of legal use

NILES, Michigan – Thursday is the first business day for the first marijuana recreational pharmacy in Michiana.

Michigan is now one of 11 states where cannabis is legal for both medical and recreational use.

Releaf’s staff in Niles put the finishing touches all Wednesday to prepare for the big day.

The store opened in October when only medical use was allowed.

The doors open at 10 a.m.

For Michiganders who want to shop, it is likely that you will get there a little earlier as there are likely to be long lines.

Nick Ghezzi, Releaf’s store manager, said the pharmacy is excited to handle the growing business.

“We only expect a rush of people,” said Ghezzi. “We had calls asking people when to start camping and we expect a lot. We don’t know what to expect, but we saw Ann Arbor and Chicago and we see that there are long lines . “

The business added that while many competitors open up as the industry grows, they are only happy that they come first.

While cannabis use in Michigan will be legal for 21-year-olds, it remains illegal in Indiana.