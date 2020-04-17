Michigan unemployment agency offers guidance on best times to certify benefits

The Michigan Unemployment Agency is offering some guidance to residents who need to certify their benefits every two weeks.

Under federal law, unemployed workers must certify that they are still unemployed two weeks after their initial claim is approved and every two weeks after. Once the claim is certified, benefit payments are disbursed. Claimants can certify their claim by visiting Michigan.gov/UIA and signing into their MiWAM account.

In order to avoid slowdowns and keep the UIA’s online system functioning properly, the agency is directing claimants who need to certify next week to avoid doing so on Monday, April 20 and instead wait to certify throughout the week and during off-peak hours. Mondays generally have the highest number of logins and web interactions.

The UIA also released a video tutorial on certifying claims that can be found here and a helpful info graphic on the process can also be found here.

“Workers who need to certify their claims should avoid doing so on Monday and instead certify later in the week during off-peak hours,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “The day of the week you certify doesn’t impact benefit amounts and by spreading out the certifications you’ll keep the system up and running and allow others filing claims to access their accounts.”

The UIA also urges all workers to use the system during off-peak hours between 8pm-8am throughout the week and to stay off the system after they have filed and certified claims.

Online filing schedule at Michigan.gov/UIA

Customers are encouraged to use off-peak times 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. Earlier today, the UIA announced new resources to help workers resolve online technical issues with their account.

· Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

· Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

· Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.