Michigan teacher accused of sharing child pornography online

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) – A Michigan elementary school teacher faces two charges after the Michigan State Police said he had child pornography on his computer.

Police arrested 44-year-old Kevin Patrick Quarles, a primary school teacher at Saginaw International Academy, earlier this week. He was charged on Thursday with committing child sexual abuse and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say none of Quarle’s students were involved in a school he worked at.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit began investigating Quarles after receiving information that it had distributed child pornography on the Internet.

Investigators confiscated Quarles electronic devices and allegedly found sexually abusive children’s material.

“It can start just looking at files online and using them for your own satisfaction, but at some point this may not be enough for that person. They may be looking for opportunities to commit wrongdoing with the local living children.” that they know, “D / Sgt. David Vergison said.” Who knows where that could have gone if we hadn’t done anything. “

Again, Vergison is confident that no students at Quarles’ current school or any other school he teaches are involved in this case.

“The employment of the individual was immediately suspended. The school management, including myself, works with the state and local authorities and is committed to the wellbeing of all of our students, ”said school principal Kandi Thomas.

MSP’s nationwide task force receives hundreds of tips from social media sites, cloud storage services, and community members every week.

You can report suspicious activity anonymously at michiganicac.gov or by calling 1-877-MI-Cyber.

The website also contains Internet security resources and a list of community outreach events.

MSP believes that this is a good place to start to educate children about appropriate behavior towards other adults.

But how can you trust for parents the people you allow your children?

Vergison said this is not a crime a district or school can search for.

He said: “People who watch and download child pornography are active in all walks of life. You know, they are fine, they are less than wealthy, they are workers.” They are teachers, they are in church, they are coaches. I mean, you really just need to be aware of who you’re letting your kids spend with. “

One of the suspicious things is that your child is dating another adult. In addition, unusual phone calls occur at odd times of the day or night.

