Michigan State University could add fall vacation, including election day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University could introduce an autumn break in the next school year, which could give students a free election day. However, some believe that such a change in schedule could affect efforts to promote student choice on campus.

Classes can be canceled on Monday, November 2nd and Tuesday, November 3rd, election day.

Associate students from Michigan State University, the university’s student government, had spoken out for the break to give the students time to return home to vote, President Samuel Stanley said at the MSU Board of Trustees meeting in December.

“ASMSU has started discussions about how an autumn break could benefit students, and I think that sounds like a good idea,” said Stanley.

Sarah Reckhow, a professor of political science at MSU, is concerned that a long weekend without classes could jeopardize the university’s success as student participation on campus increases.

“We as a campus have mobilized in the past two years to vote on the campus. Encourage students to register at their campus address, ”said Reckhow. “It was effective.”

According to the National Study on Learning, Voting, and Engagement, the presidential elections in 2012-2016 saw a slight decrease in the number of votes among MSU students.

Carter Oselett, a student at MSU, likes the idea of ​​a break. Oselett is a field organizer for the RISE group, which campaigns for free college and voter registration campaigns. While he’s focused on getting students to vote early and use postal ballot papers, he’s also concerned about including election day into the break.

“I cannot decide whether the advantages outweigh the disadvantages or whether the disadvantages outweigh the advantages,” said Oselett. “I’m afraid that people are out of town and not voting.”

This story has been corrected to show that the autumn break is not yet final.

