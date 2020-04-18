Michigan representatives push Beaumont for answers after closure of Wayne hospital for the duration of COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNE, Mich. – Michigan reps Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib are demanding answers from Beaumont just after the wellness system closed its Wayne hospital throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The well being technique declared that the remaining COVID-19 sufferers at Beaumont Wayne were being discharged or transferred to other hospitals Tuesday.

Dingell and Tlaib despatched a letter to John Fox, the president of Beaumont Wellbeing, demanding that the clinic reopen on Monday.

Friday, Dingell and Tlaib pressed Beaumont with more concerns.

“We write to adhere to up on our letter dated April 14, 2020 concerning the closure of Beaumont Wayne Clinic for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Dingell and Tlaib. “Since that time, we have heard from a lot of workers, families of clients, area elected officers, and other important stakeholders expressing fears about this choice and the effect it will have on communities in Western Wayne County and bordering spots.”

The hospital will keep on being a COVID-19-only medical center in the function that cases surge when social distancing actions are scaled back again, officials said.

Final month, the unexpected emergency room at the Wayne hospital closed, and the site started accepting only COVID-19 patients.

