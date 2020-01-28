Michigan Governor Whitmer signs bill to establish a nationwide mental health hotline

LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan will establish a nationwide mental health hotline signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The telephone switching system is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and transfers people suffering from a psychological crisis to service providers.

A spending law passed in 2018 included $ 3 million for the development, operation, and maintenance of a hotline pilot program. The new law, which came into force on Monday and will take effect in three months, will expand this program nationwide.

The 46 Community Mental Health service providers (CMHSPs) and 10 prepaid plans for inpatients in Michigan already have to maintain hotlines in order to process crisis-related calls first.

It is not yet known when the hotline will be in operation. The lawmaker says it will be soon.

Whitmer said the signing of the law was “a necessary step to give all the Michigan people the care they need.”

