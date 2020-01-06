Michelle Williams just used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to defend abortion rights

Loading...

The 2020 awards season started last night as the 77th Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman were among the big winners of the evening in an action-packed ceremony.

It wasn’t the British performance or the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt who stole the show – it wasn’t even the all vegan menu – a Golden Globes first.

Instead, the focus was on political positions, with pregnant actress Michelle Williams leading the pack.

The 39-year-old actress won the Golden Globe for best actress in a mini-series for her role in Fosse / Verdon, and took her time on stage to defend abortion rights after a year of rights restrictions and call women to vote.

“When you put this in the hands of someone, you recognize the choices they make as an actor,” said Michelle in the room. “Moment by moment, scene by scene, day after day. But you also recognize the choices they make as a person. The education they have pursued, the training they have sought, the hours they have devoted. I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made and I am also grateful to have lived a time in our society where the choice exists, because as women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.

What a speech by #MichelleWilliams! Thank you for being a champion of women, you are an inspiration 🙌🏼 #GoldenGIobes https://t.co/J72vlv9Si0

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 6, 2020

She continued, “I did my best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could step back from and look at and recognize my writing everywhere. Sometimes messy and scribbled, sometimes careful and precise. But the one I had carved with my own hand. And I could not have done it without exercising the right to choose a woman.

“Choosing when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives because all mothers know that the balance must and will tip towards our children. Now, I know my choices may seem different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray for to live in a country based on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live according to yours. So women 18 to 118, when it’s time to vote, do it for your sake. That’s what men have been doing for years, that’s why the world is so much like them, but don’t forget that we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it more like us. “

As if we needed a reason to respect Michelle Williams more.