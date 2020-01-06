Michelle Williams' Golden Globes dress took 156 hours to make

Loading...

The 2020 awards season started last night with the Golden Globes, where Michelle Williams stole the show.

The actress not only won the best actress gong for her role in the miniseries Fosse / Verdon, but she chose to defend abortion rights in her acceptance speech, deserving of her praise from Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

But Michelle also turned heads on the red carpet in a peach dress by Louis Vuitton, inspired by the French brand’s spring-summer 2020 collection.

Made of silk crepe, it had an asymmetrical, draped body with knotted details on the shoulders and a draped, waisted belt, which roughly showed its nascent bump.

It took 156 hours in total to create the dress, from the cutting of the initial pattern to the modifications and assembly, and I think we can agree that it was worth it.

And the blue details on the shoulder sparked a little debate on Twitter, with users wondering if it was a bird or a bow. Well, I can confirm that it’s more like a beautiful blue flower, in case you’re wondering.