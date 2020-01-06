Michelle Williams Defends Reproduction Rights At The Golden Globes

Loading...

Michelle Williams spoke about protecting reproductive rights and the importance of improving the political representation of women while accepting the Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series for Pit / Verdon Sunday.

Williams began with a cleverly worded statement about being recognized for “the choices [she] made” as an actor and person, before adding: “And I’m also grateful to have lived at a time in our society where the choice exists, because women and girls, things can happen to our body that are not our choice. “

She continued, “I did my best to live a life of my own making, not just a series of events that happened to me – but one that I could take a step back and look at and recognize my writing. all over. Sometimes messy and scribbled, sometimes careful and precise. But the one I had carved with my own hand. And I could not have done it without exercising the right to choose a woman. Choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives because all mothers know that the balance must and will tip towards our children. “

Williams concluded by encouraging women aged 18 to 118 to vote not only, but to vote “in your best interests,” adding, “This is what men have been doing for years, which is why the world is so much like them.” . But don’t forget that we are the largest voting body in the country. Let’s make it more like us. “

The Williams Golden Globes speech followed an equally passionate speech at the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she accepted another award for Pit / Verdon and called for closing the wage gap and creating healthy and productive environments for women and marginalized people in Hollywood.