Michelle Williams celebrates a woman's right to choose in passionate Golden Globes Speech

American actress Michelle Williams arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Sorry, Ricky Gervais. Michelle Williams had a political acceptance speech and nevertheless she insisted.

On stage at the 77th annual Golden Globes to receive the Actress In A Mini Series or Motion Picture for TV award for her performance as Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse / Verdon, Williams used her time to defend a woman’s right choose to celebrate.

Williams, who announced her own pregnancy on December 30, launched a passionate call for women to vote in the 2020 elections, and emphasized the impact that choice had on her own life.

“If you put this in someone’s hands, you acknowledge the choices they make as an actor, moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day, but you also acknowledge the choices they have made as a person: the training they followed, the training they were looking for, the hours they spent in it. I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made, and I am also grateful that I have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because like women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice . I have done my utmost to live my own life, and not just a series of events that have happened to me, but one that I can stand behind and look at and recognize my handwriting everywhere, sometimes messy and scribbling , sometimes careful and accurate, but one that I cut with my own hand. And I could not have done this without making use of a woman’s right to choose. Choose when I want my children and with whom.

I know that my choices look different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray that we live in a country founded on a principle that I am free to live in my freedom and that you are free to live in that to live with you. So women from 18 to 118, please, when it’s time to vote, do it in your own interest. That’s what men have been doing for years, that’s why the world is so much like them. Remember that we are the largest voting organization in this country. Let’s make it look more like us. “

Women in the room were quick to show support, but no one was as enthusiastic as presenter Tiffany Haddish:

We are all Tiffany Haddish after the speech of Michelle Williams #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/H4CGKMtWoE

– Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) January 6, 2020

Well, okay, except maybe Williams’ best friend Busy Philipps, who posted on her Instagram stories earlier today that she hoped that Williams would win, and that she was proud to “celebrate friends doing a great job and using their platform for great stuff .”

do you get a friend look at you like busy philipps looks at michelle williams when she gives a speech #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/JD6QfeUNmN

– ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 6, 2020

Williams ended the speech by thanking the new fiancé Thomas Kail and her daughter, Matilda.

