Michelle Obama wants to read to your children on Monday

Notice the overworked, stress-out parents: Michelle Obama got your kids. At least for the next four Mondays.

Beginning April 20 at noon EDT, the former first lady will read children’s books at a weekly event called “Monday with Michelle.” Obama will be reading another unique children’s book for four consecutive Mondays, through May 11, in a collaboration with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children Books, and PBS Kids.

You can live with your child by reading the PBS Kids Facebook page, its YouTube page, and the Penguin Random House Facebook page. But if your kids are too busy with their schoolwork, or avoiding their schoolwork, they can watch readings on all three platforms after each live viewing.

I’m excited to share some of my favorite children’s books and give the kids a chance to practice their reading (while giving families a much needed break!).

Join me, @PBSKIDS, and @penguinrandom for Monday-night read-alongs at 12:00 pm ET on @PBSKIDS Facebook and YouTube! https://t.co/839isAWKSt

– Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 17, 2020

The event is part of the Penguin Random House initiative “Read Together, Together,” calling it “a national movement that celebrates the importance and power of reading with children.” PBS Kids’ “Read-Alongs” on Facebook and YouTube give “the family a place to hang out and read with fan-favorites” such as Brad Meltzer’s animated television series Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum . Penguin’s initiative is set to begin in the summer of 2020, but the publisher launched it earlier because of the COVID-19 model.

“At this time how many families are under so much stress,” Obama said in a press release, “I am excited to give the children an opportunity to practice their reading and hear some amazing story (and give many parents and guardians. -needed breaks). “

PBS Kids announces Obama’s reading materials – the schedule is as follows:

April 20, 12 p.m. EDT:

Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler

April 27, 12 p.m. EDT:

There’s a Dragon in Your Book by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott

May 4, 12 p.m. EDT:

The Seed of Miss Maple, written and illustrated by Eliza Wheeler

May 11, 12 p.m. EDT:

The Very Hungry Worm, written and translated by Eric Carle

