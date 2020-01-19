After Barack Obama’s picks for his favorite music of 2019, Michelle Obama shared her own playlist of basic workout products, including songs from Lizzo, Cardi B, Beyonce and more.

“It’s when New Year’s resolutions get a little harder to stick to,” Michelle Obama tweeted on Sunday. “To offer some inspiration, I want to share my #WorkoutPlaylist go-to with you. These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to get me through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist? “

The former First Lady’s workout playlist is divided into two sections: upbeat R&B tracks and (clean) hip-hop versions for the physical part, with more laid-back songs for cool down.

Obama’s training mix includes “3005” by Childish Gambino, “Soulmate” by Lizzo, several hits by Bruno Mars (“Perm” and “Finesse (Remix)”), three songs by Cardi B (“Press” and appearances on “South of the Border” and “Finesse”) and more, while “Cool Down” includes Frank Ocean (“Godspeed”), Pink Sweat $, Meek Mill with Elle Mai and others.

As First Lady, Obama has guided the White House movement! public health campaign that promoted a healthier lifestyle and fought childhood obesity.

Check out Michelle Obama’s full playlist below:

It is at this time that New Year’s resolutions become a little more difficult to comply with. To offer some inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to get me through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist? pic.twitter.com/GFP56Yi9A6

– Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020