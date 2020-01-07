Michelle Obama releases an IGTV series about first-generation students

Loading...

In these dark times we could all use a little more joy and guidance in our lives – a new season of Queer Eye, or perhaps a frank motivation from the Obamas. Former First Lady Michelle Obama has heard our prayers and is finally delivering it. After devoting her life to building a better world by creating space for young people – and writing her best-selling book Becoming – Obama is now focusing on her efforts to support first-generation students in a new and inspiring series for Instagram TV.

The IGTV series is primarily aimed at young people, with the aim of helping them to plan and prepare for the university. Aptly entitled A Year of Firsts, the show takes viewers through the experiences of different students of the first generation as they learn how to navigate in the first year. It is especially personal to Michelle Obama, since she herself was a first-generation student who had to learn the ins and outs of higher education.

“As a first-generation student, I know how intimidating it can be to make that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama said in a statement announcing the show. “That is why I am so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they help others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something that everyone goes through – and they create a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.

A Year of Firsts is produced by ATTN: in collaboration with Reach Higher, the initiative that Michelle founded in the White House. The goal of the show follows the goal of the organization – inspire and support students to attend higher education, regardless of their background. In a trailer released on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Obama gave a taste of the format of the series and what to expect.

What does the first year of study REALLY look like? 🕵 Join @attndotcom, @michelleobama and four freshmen for our new IGTV series with @reachhigher to find out! Episodes coming soon on IGTV.

The trailer shows the four students, Regan, Haseeb, Linette and Robert, who are highlighted and shown documentary style and lead their lives. The trailer sketches the picture of a chaotic freshman year from a new perspective – between drinking coffee and running to study sessions or side jobs. It provides a level of insight for those who do not know what college might look like, which seems to be the overall purpose of the production intention.

In addition to launching this series, Obama was most recently named the “most admired woman of 2019” after she came from her book trip. It seems she can’t stop her when it comes to doing what she cares about – and she will keep pushing to find unique ways to provide students with resources. A Year of Firsts debuts on IGTV in mid-January with six episodes.

