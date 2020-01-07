Michelle Obama Joins IGTV with New Instagram Video Series

Loading...
Michelle Obama has partnered with digital media company ATTN: to host a series of videos on the Instagram video platform IGTV, reports Axios.
What is going on: Obama and ATTN: have teamed up for a show called “A Year of First,” which will share inspiring stories about students going through their first year of college, according to Axios.
- ATTN: and Obama will work with Reach Higher, which Obama founded during his tenure as first lady in the White House, to help inspire students.
- The first episode will be broadcast on IGTV in mid-January.
- The series will include six episodes.
- The last episode will be presented in June.
What they say: ATTN: Co-founder Matthew Segal told Axios that the series will show how the students are doing.
- Segal: “This series will meet many students where they live – on Instagram – and share candid perspectives on how to overcome obstacles.”
- Obama (via CNN): “By sharing their stories, they help others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something that everyone is going through – and they create a community of support for those who do face similar challenges. “
A bigger picture: Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have stayed close to media products since they left the White House. The couple have a production deal with Netflix, for example, as reported in the Deseret News.
