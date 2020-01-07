Michelle Obama Joins IGTV with New Instagram Video Series

Loading...

Michelle Obama has partnered with digital media company ATTN: to host a series of videos on the Instagram video platform IGTV, reports Axios.

What is going on: Obama and ATTN: have teamed up for a show called “A Year of First,” which will share inspiring stories about students going through their first year of college, according to Axios.

ATTN: and Obama will work with Reach Higher, which Obama founded during his tenure as first lady in the White House, to help inspire students.

The first episode will be broadcast on IGTV in mid-January.

The series will include six episodes.

The last episode will be presented in June.

What they say: ATTN: Co-founder Matthew Segal told Axios that the series will show how the students are doing.

Segal: “This series will meet many students where they live – on Instagram – and share candid perspectives on how to overcome obstacles.”

Obama (via CNN): “By sharing their stories, they help others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something that everyone is going through – and they create a community of support for those who do face similar challenges. “

A bigger picture: Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have stayed close to media products since they left the White House. The couple have a production deal with Netflix, for example, as reported in the Deseret News.