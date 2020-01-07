Michelle Obama debuts her first year in the IGTV series

Loading...

Michelle Obama knows how to start the year properly.

Just days after 2020, Obama shared some inspiring new year plans. Along with her “Reach Higher” and “ATTN:” initiatives, Obama will release an Instagram television series titled “A Year of Firsts” that deals with the daily lives of four undergraduate students.

Over six episodes, the series will cover a number of topics that may arise for undergraduate students, including academic stress, mental health, and college affordability.

With the premiere of the first episode on IGTV in mid-January, the series provides a source for students across the country facing similar setbacks and successes as those featured in the series.

“As Ms. Obama points out in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to passing college,” said Matthew Segal, one of ATTN’s co-founders, in a statement announcing the series. “This series will meet many students where they live – on Instagram – and share sincere perspectives on how to overcome barriers.”

Since her family left the White House, Obama has continued to prioritize educational initiatives. Her latest project will expand the offerings of Reach Higher, an educational initiative launched by Obama in 2014 that aims to improve university access and retention.

And while she dropped her youngest daughter, Sasha, for her first year of college this fall, “A Year of Firsts” also has another personal relationship for Obama, as she explained in the statement.

“As a first generation student, I know how daunting it can be to take this leap and make your educational dreams come true,” said Obama. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they help others understand that the ups and downs of the first year are something for everyone – and they create a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”