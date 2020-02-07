Michelle Collins says “hazing was bold” when she first came to “The View”

Former “The View” panelist Michelle Collins recently opened her time in the popular daytime talk show and said she agrees with current host Sunny Hostin that the show is similar to a women’s club.

“When they chased me, outgrowing was brutal – but I made it,” Collins, 38, told us Weekly. “Yes, very much. I mean, listen, I went to a women’s school, Barnard College. And it only makes sense that I ended up on ‘The View’. That’s kind of a graduate school from Barnard. So see that I am very sorry. And it is all good energy and everything else. “

From left: Whoopi Goldberg, Michelle Collins, Joy Behar, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven-Symone and Paula Faris on “The View” ABC / Lou Rocco

The comedian took part in the show during the 15th season and in 2015, but was released the following year.

“I have to be honest with you, just like in college, you have to go on,” she added.

Abby Huntsman is the newest panel member to stop, with Meghan McCain confirming that the two had a small backstage that could have led to Huntsman’s exit.

“We had a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight, and all friendships have ups and downs,” admitted McCain on “Watch What Happens Live.” “It was a bit bizarre for me, and I think it was bizarre for her, the fact that we got into one fight in the two years that we worked together on the show, to be dissected in the media, to be armed. “

