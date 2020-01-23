Michelle Carter, texting suicide, leaves prison early

Woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to commit suicide in 2014 is expected to leave prison Thursday morning.The imminent release of Michelle Carter comes after she has served the bulk of her 15-month prison sentence from Bristol County to Dartmouth, Massachusetts. The 23-year-old Plainville native was released more than three months earlier after prison officials said she had accumulated enough credit for her good behavior and her participation in prison programs. She will now serve five years of probation. Conrad Roy’s grandfather spoke to the Boston Herald and criticized Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson for Carter’s early release. “The sheriff should serve the rest of his time. He is letting her go because she is a good girl? She is not a good girl,” said Roy’s grandfather. According to prison officials, Carter should be released before noon. Her lawyers say they don’t expect her or her family to comment. The U.S. Supreme Court last week refused to hear Carter’s appeal. His case drew national attention, including an HBO special, as it raised thorny legal questions about freedom of expression and provided a disturbing look at adolescent relationships and depression. He also spearheaded legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize coercion to suicide.

A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to commit suicide in 2014 is expected to leave prison Thursday morning.

The imminent release of Michelle Carter comes after serving the bulk of a 15-month sentence at Bristol County Jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Plainville native was released more than three months earlier after prison officials say she has accumulated enough credit for her good behavior and participation in prison programs. She will now serve five years of probation.

Conrad Roy’s grandfather spoke to the Boston Herald and criticized Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson for Carter’s early release.

“The sheriff should serve the rest of his time. He is letting her go because she is a good girl? She is not a good girl,” said Roy’s grandfather.

Prison officials say Carter should be released before noon. Her lawyers say they don’t expect her or her family to comment.

Faith Ninivaggi / The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Michelle Carter in court, 2017

The United States Supreme Court last week refused to hear Carter’s appeal.

His case drew national attention, including an HBO special, as it raised thorny legal questions about freedom of expression and provided a disturbing look at adolescent relationships and depression. He also spearheaded legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize coercion to suicide.

.