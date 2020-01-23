Michelle Carter, from sending a suicide case, leaves prison

BOSTON – A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicide friend to kill herself in 2014 is in prison on Thursday morning.

Michelle Carter’s upcoming release comes after serving most of a 15-month prison sentence in Bristol County prison in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old resident of Plainville is leaving more than three months earlier after prison officials say she has collected enough credits for good behavior and attending prison programs. She will now serve conditionally for five years.

Prison officials say Carter is expected to be released before noon. Her lawyers say they do not expect any comment from her or her family.

The US Supreme Court last week refused to hear Carter’s appeal.

Her case attracted national attention, including an HBO special, because it raised tricky legal questions about free speech and offered a disturbing look at teenage relationships and depression. It also led to legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.

A Massachusetts judge ruled that Carter, who was then 17, caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she ordered him to go back to his parked truck in a phone call, which he had rigged to kill carbon monoxide deadly.

The phone call was not answered, but the judge relied on a text message that Carter sent her friend saying she had told Roy to come back.

In text messages sent in the days prior to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged him to follow his suicide plan and punished him if he did not.

In their appeal, Carter’s lawyers argued that the conviction should be thrown away because it was an “unprecedented” violation of their client’s first amendment, suggesting that “words alone” are sufficient to hold someone responsible for the suicide of another.

They also claimed that there was simply not enough evidence to prove that Carter had urged Roy to get back in his truck to die, or that he would have lived if she had called for help or had taken other actions to save him.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press