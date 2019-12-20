Michael Zerafa will file an official protest in connection with the takeover of Horn

Loading...

The fight was interrupted for approximately 25 seconds while a doctor was called to examine Horn.

Zerafa's camp argues that such an intervention should not have happened – there was still well over a minute of the ninth round at the time when the break was called – and that it disrupted their man's momentum just as he climbed to the top, preventing him from stopping Horn or knocking him out.

Michael Zerafa obtains a permanent count. Credit: Getty Images

Indeed, that it completely compromised the outcome of the fight which, according to them, should now be considered a non-competition.

It seems that questions arise not only about the time of cessation, but also about the treatment received by Horn. And, Zerafa's side will argue, if Horn's injuries were as serious as his corner feared, why the referee did not stop the fight there.

Zerafa co-director Brendan Bourke confirmed the demonstration after interviews with lawyers.

"As a team, we have sat down to watch and review the fight and have concerns about a number of things that should not happen during the fight," he said.

Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa trade blows during their revenge in Brisbane.Credit: Getty Images

"If calls to my phone from the fight happen, these concerns are not limited to me or the team. Many people from the boxing community have contacted me and have raised the same issues.

"This Wednesday fight was an absolute cracker [but it is not about Jeff Horn or his side. It is about the integrity of Australian boxing.

"We know that the Horn camp would do the same and we informed them of our decision to file the protest.

"It is not a decision that we made lightly, but in the end, it is

ensuring that Michael does not lose the opportunities for which he worked hard as a

professional athlete in circumstances that should never have happened in professional boxing

environment."

The appeal will be made to the WBO and the WBA sanctioning bodies. The local board was the Australian National Boxing Federation.

"If a rematch is ordered, that is what we will do. If the fight is determined to be unchallenged, we will look for other opportunities for Michael," he said.

Zerafa, who called for revenge immediately after the bout, is believed to be ready to move to the favorite division of Horn's welterweight superweights if that's what is needed to make a revenge.

