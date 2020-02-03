Michael Stewart gives the judgment of Leigh Griffiths after the flash point

MICHAEL STEWART gave his hot look at the Leigh Griffiths incident, in which the striker picked up a yellow from referee Nick Walsh.

In the aftermath of the game, much of the incident was made online, usually from a fan base that struggled to cope with more fallen points.

Leigh Griffiths and Sam Woods were involved in a flash point where Woods appeared on the ground to grab Leigh’s foot, the striker loses his balance and at that moment his foot comes down with very little force.

As some have said, you would have thought he stomped a mud pool of Stone Cold Steve Austin style.

With a bit of liveliness and perspective – here Michael Stewarts was taking over.

“I think the referee calls it right. You can see that the defender’s hand is a bit on Leigh Griffith’s foot.” Stewart told BBC Sportscene.

“He loses his balance, I think he still knows what he is doing. He could have moved his foot and planted somewhere else.

“But I don’t think it has enough power and I don’t think it’s a stamp.

“If it is not excessive force, then I think it is called good.

“The reason it is a yellow card is because he knew what he was doing and he could have planted his foot somewhere else.

“There is not much power in it.”

It is blown out of proportion, but Leigh must not forget to give his opponents or a referee no reason to fire him.

The saying goes, do you give the referee a decision to take? Even if it is only a small chance, you must ensure that you protect yourself.

Celtic hit 4-1 winners after they finally managed to break down a stubborn Hamilton side that did their best to keep Celtic out with ten men.

The bhoys will march to Motherwell on Wednesday evening with another away game on the cards. We have momentum, but we slipped into Fir Park last season and we have to be careful not to give away our current seven-point advantage.

There is no word yet when Leigh is cited for the incident.