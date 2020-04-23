Michael Rooker Talks on the Walking Road in Early Season, Saying ‘No One Got Money’ From ‘Cheap AMC’ – GeekTyrant

Season one and two stars of The Walking Dead, Michael Rooker, has had a long career in many films and shows, and since appearing on the acclaimed AMC series, he has starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as many other cool projects. But it turns out that the actor, who played Merle’s abusive brother to play Daryl’s favorite character (who played Norman Reedus), did not feel that he or his early co-stars paid their fair share.

In a recent visit to Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Rooker commented on his previous statements about how little money the actors received in the first few seasons. He said:

“Were they cheap? Of course they were cheap. Come in, give me a break! Are you serious? Nobody got any money that first three, four seasons. And we killed it, dude. We worked our their asses and we did that series. But nobody got any money. “

That all changed when the series became very popular. And Rooker can see why it took until then to roll in the big money. He said:

“But of course, you know, the show is very popular and they started paying people afterwards. But I don’t blame them, I would do the same, “said Rooker.” Why would I want to pay a top dollar for an unreleased show? If I could find really good actors to do this for less money, go for it. That’s my producer brain thinker. “

He eventually said that the cast is obviously being cared for now, and it’s a good thing because The Walking Dead is not an easy show to work on:

“But the oldest (stars), Norman and all those people get a lot of money. And they deserve it. Dude, everyone on that show hurts. We are running through woods, jumping over logs, tearing out rattlesnakes, for example. Everything. “

All he said is tracking, it’s too bad he killed him before he got the big pay checks! The finale of Walking Dead Season 10, titled “A Certain Doom,” will be broadcast later this year on AMC.

