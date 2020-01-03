Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points to help the Nuggets beat Indiana

Loading...

It was difficult to understand what Michael Porter Jr. would become as an NBA player. Former # 1 recruit in America had a year at the University of Missouri that was largely lost due to back surgery. This followed him into the NBA and cost him his first year in the league. For much of this season, Porter looked like a beginner who hasn't played much basketball in recent years due to back surgery problems.

Porter struggled to get off the bench until recently because he was not a permanent member of the Denver Nuggets rotation and could not do much when he fell to the floor. In an era of sports consumption, where patience is often kept to a minimum, a rusted beginner will leave the field with an average of 4.2 points in 8.5 minutes per game at 44.4 percent and 33.3 shoots out of three minutes, doubts don't always benefit.

But Porter has started flashing characters in his last few games. His first double-digit result came on December 28 – he scored 11 points in 19 minutes against Memphis – and the following evening with 19 points in 26 minutes against Sacramento. On Thursday, Porter took his game to a new level, scoring a team high of 25 points in a 124:11 win over the Indiana Pacers in 23 minutes.

The most impressive thing about this excursion was that Porter was ruthlessly efficient. Of his 12 attempts at shooting, 11 went in. He shot 2-for-3 on triple, including a nifty setback around the 16-second mark of the clip above. Although Porter is known for his excellent perimeter skills for a player of his size, he hasn't worked much outside of color.

Instead, the 6:10 striker attacked the edge, and as such, presented a tail of a firing schedule that gave an insight into what could make him such a unique offensive player as he gets used to life in the league ,

Obviously, Porter won't shoot as effectively all the time, and there are still questions about game setup and defense that he'll have to answer at some point, but considering where he was a month ago, this is one such step forward huge. Even for a team as good as Denver, who has this kind of off-goal goal option, and with everything that has happened to Porter in the past year or two, this kind of trip is one that the locker room would definitely celebrate , This became clear when the team went into the changing room and took the opportunity to celebrate their big evening.

Next up for the nuggets are two street fights with two of the league's worst defense teams, Saturday's Wizards and Monday's Hawks. We'll have to wait and see what Porter looks like in these games, but it's not difficult to imagine a scenario in which he builds the game on Thursday with two more encouraging accomplishments.