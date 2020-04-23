Michael O’Neill Permanent Leaves Role As Northern Ireland Manager

Michael O’Neill has permanently left his post as Northern Ireland manager due to the remodeling of the Euro 2020 playoffs.

O’Neill was already doubles after taking over the Stoke City Championship club in November. The former Shamrock Rovers boss was set to leave the role of Northern Ireland fully after the European Championships. However, due to the order of the tournament due to the Covid-19, the former Northern Ireland International has decided to put a stop to his eight-year stint at Windsor Park.

Along the way, O’Neill noted that it was “the right time to move out” in light of the current circumstances.

“I would love the opportunity to host Northern Ireland in the UEFA 2020 play-off game against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the opportunity to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible.

“It was important to leave the association and the team as strong as possible to not only qualify for the best opportunity for Euro 2021, but to allow the new manager time to build on the success we had in my 8 years. . “

💬 ‘It has been an honor and a huge privilege to manage my country and I will forever appreciate my time as manager of Northern Ireland’ ⤵️ #GAWA #ThankYouMichael

– Irish FA (@OfficialIrishFA) April 22, 2020

IFA CEO Patrick Nelson thanked O’Neill for his candidacy, which led Northern Ireland to a major tournament in 1986, as well as appreciating Stoke City for their understanding of their agreement. Nelson added that because of the clearer image of UEFA being expressed across the timetable, it was the right way to do it.

“It’s the right time to move in a new direction to give Michael’s successor the best possible opportunity to plan and compete in the Nations League, as well as prepare for the crucial play-off matches that hopefully bring us back on Euros next summer. “

Nelson added that O’Neill’s successor will be on the scene for September.

It means that both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have new managers for their playoffs against Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively. When the news came out about Stephen Kenny replacing Mick McCarthy with immediate effect, O’Neill expressed that he was “disappointed” that McCarthy was unemployed, before concluding that it was a “great opportunity” for Kenny was the man he replaced at Shamrock. Rovers.

O’Neill makes his appointment as Northern Ireland manager with a winning percentage of 36%, including the historic 2-0 win against Ukraine on Euro 2016, which saw the Green and White Army advance to the Round of 16.

