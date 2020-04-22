Michael Moore talks about beating coronavirus, “Trump Virus” on “Colbert”

Michael Moore spoke with Stephen Colbert about the fight against the coronavirus, the “Trump virus” and what he called “the pre-Trump virus” on The Late Show Tuesday.

While ousting Trump from office in November, Moore first thought that the President “had not fallen from the sky” and that the “pre-Trump virus” was the broken pieces of the American political system that “we didn’t have “. not yet quite fixed in this country, and they still caused us much pain and despair. Moore said that throughout the pandemic, he had given much thought to “how we want to live” after COVID-19, and seemed to hope that this moment would bring about broader structural changes.

“I think we’re going to be a different people; we’re never going to think that someone should work for $ 7.25 an hour – I think it’s over,” said Moore. The filmmaker then went on to referred to Colbert’s recent interview with Bernie Sanders and said to the host: “You said, not Bernie, when you stop and see it all, the last thing we should have a debate about is whether everyone whether or not everyone should be covered, whether or not everyone has health insurance… We are all in the same boat, that’s the golden rule, isn’t it?

In the second half of the interview, Moore talked about his new documentary, The planet of humans, directed by longtime collaborator Jeff Gibbs; it was released for free on YouTube on Tuesday. The film addresses climate change, although it offers a somewhat critical view of the environmental movement so far, with Moore saying, “Perhaps the road we have taken to try to repair our environment, although well intended, was not on the right track. Because we are so far at this point, not just with climate change, but a whole bunch of other things, that we will not be able to use solar panels and wind turbines to get by. We need serious new management. So the movie deals with that and shows how we have to think about it. “

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp8qpa3fGxI [/ integrated]

After all this unhappiness and sadness, however, Moore tried to give a little bit of homework at the end of his talk by singing the chorus of “Why Shouldn’t We” by Mary Chapin.