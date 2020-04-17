Michael McDonald shares tender rendition of ‘On My Own’ on ‘Fallon’

Michael McDonald shared a tender acoustic performance of his 1986 smash with Patti LaBelle, “On My Own”, on The Tonight Show Thursday.

Although the song speaks of a difficult break, “On My Own” has an obvious resonance now that people continue to isolate themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, which McDonald recognized before his performance. “For those of you who may be alone during this pandemic, we are thinking of you, and I dedicate this song to you,” he said. “But I also want you to remember that even though you may be alone right now, we are all in the same boat and times are better.”

McDonald’s then went to “On My Own”, letting his happy baritone fly over the simple progression of the acoustic guitar, then vamping at the end: “By myself, I have to find out where I belong / I learned to be strong / I know that I will never live my life alone / by myself, by myself. “

Earlier this month, McDonald’s released an unexpectedly timely remake of Marvin Gaye’s classic, “What’s Going On.” He said Rolling stone that the recording was part of a “very simple project” he is working on and that he plans to release a series of singles in the coming months.

“It really isn’t too ambitious,” said McDonald of the project. “Just myself and a few local friends. We went to a studio in Santa Barbara on the coast and just played a few things live and decided what to record and hoped that we would remember the words by the time we could have recorded. We all play in a large room with an engineer. It’s a barn and we’re all on headphones in the same room trying to get away from everyone. “