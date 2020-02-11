Michael Lohan arrested for alleged abuse of ex Kate Major

Michael Lohan was arrested Monday in Southampton for “verbally and physically” abusing the estranged wife Kate Major.

Major, 37, claimed in a police report obtained by Page Six that Lohan became “verbal and physical abuse” against her. Lohan, 59, was arrested at 4.40 p.m. on Main Street and accused of a crime of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and 2nd-degree intimidation.

While in custody, Lohan complained about chest pain and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation. He was summoned to the Southampton Village Justice Court on Tuesday.

Lohan, the father of actress Lindsay Lohan, did not immediately return to Page Six’s request for comment.

Major and Lohan filed a divorce in 2018 and claimed that their rocky marriage was “irreparably broken.”

Major was arrested in April 2015 for attacking Lohan “drunk” after accusing her of being unfaithful. Major accused Lohan of grabbing her throat, which later turned out to be false.

In October, the sons of Lohan and Major, Michael Jr. and Landon, removed from their home after social services had obtained video footage of the couple in an “extreme argument” for the children. Lohan blamed the incident for Major’s alleged substance abuse problems, including alcohol and cocaine.

