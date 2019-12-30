Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 review [Video]

Loading...

The Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 is more focused on women, and the smartwatch is a solid fashion smartwatch – albeit with fairly high entry costs.

The Lexington 2 is part of the new wave of smartwatches from Fossil and not only has a very long name, but also updated internals to help improve overall performance and enhance the Wear OS experience. It also does this while being wrapped in shiny looks that mimic many of the popular non-smart watches directly from the Michael Kors fashion house.

Of course, some of you may boast the steep entry price of $ 350, but for those who want something a little more high-end or for the style-conscious, the Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 offers you a solid fashion-oriented watch option that runs all your favorite smartwatch- apps – and also works with your Android phone.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjZkU6Ebgjs [/ embed]

Since you can buy the Lexington 2 in a whole range of colors, it is also much more unisex than you might have thought at first. It also distinguishes itself sufficiently from other Wear OS hardware made by Fossil to make it an attractive option if you want something that stands out from the rest. Just like this, this is still a niche smartwatch in an even more niche part of the market.

Hardware and design

One of the best things about many of the smartwatches made by Fossil is how closely they resemble other traditional watches from the manufacturers with which they work. The Access Lexington 2 is of course another excellent example.

It is not particularly like technology – like the best technology. At first glance you could easily confuse this with a traditional Michael Kors watch. It is something that Fossil has perfected in recent years, even if it means that a high price tag is therefore more likely.

Although the external functions are different, this is essentially a Fossil Gen 5 watch with a tweaked design and appearance – just like most of the latest Fossil-made Wear OS smartwatches. Although that is not a major negative, considering how much cheaper the Fossil Gen 5 is compared to the Michael Kors Access Lexington 2, you wonder who would choose this over the Fossil.

You get the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. There is room for the new speaker, NFC, water resistance up to a depth of 30 meters, built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor.

Like most Michael Kors watches, it is by no means understated. It is designed to stand out and stand out. The 44 mm case in gold looks particularly striking, although this would not be my personal color choice. The etched crown does not really turn, but the main knob turns. The other buttons are a bit spongy for my taste, but are easy enough to activate.

I am not a big fan of metal bands because they catch the hair around my wrist. However, I appreciate that they look great and that many people have no problems with it. That said, I would never recommend Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 to anyone who wants a smartwatch for regular sport visits.

The huge size of the 1.28-inch screen means that it can affect the movement range of your wrist. However, it looks good, even in what I could call a flashy, completely golden color. You can replace the bracelets with something that is & # 39; more comfortable & # 39; but it would be a shame to do this unless you can find a decent replacement.

Software and performance

Even with 1 GB of RAM, the performance on almost all Wear OS watches is mixed at best. Sometimes it is smooth, but other times it struggles to keep track of touch, swipe and tick. I think you can forgive this a little more if you pay less than $ 150, but with more than $ 300 it's more difficult to ignore. That said, it is very rare and for the most part the experience is more or less solid.

Maybe that is not the smartwatch's fault, but it is increasingly becoming a problem, because Wear OS really should be much more mature than it is now. Admittedly, you can still run all the apps you probably need, without real problems – and I assume this is the most important piece of information here. Personally, I don't mind if the performance of the battery is slightly slower.

Although I can't speak for everyone, a smartwatch really only needs to be an extension of my smartphone notification drawer – with GPS and fitness tracking at the top – which means that Wear OS, even in its current state, is great for my use case. The Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 does just as well as any other Wear OS smartwatch at this stage. Almost everything you throw on it will work as smoothly as possible.

I mentioned the speaker earlier, and although it is a nice addition, the quality is not particularly good. I'm not sure if it's the case or just the speaker itself, but every sound that comes out sounds incredibly thin and aloof. That said, at least you can now call from your wrist and hear the person on the other end of the line.

Battery

I only had two days of wear with the Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 before I had to search for the charging cable. The watch has a 36-hour battery, and for the most part that seems to be the case. It is unclear how this can dip over a longer period, but for now it seems to be fine.

If you want to disable a few settings or functions, you can last a few days, thanks to a few battery-saving modes and functions. These are great if you haven't been near a power outlet for a while, but you can't use things like NFC and GPS and it effectively turns your smartwatch into a digital watch – which beats the purpose of buying a smartwatch, in all honesty.

Verdict

Although it is a great watch, the Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 is a bit pricey, mainly because the internals can be found on other smartwatches that cost hundreds less. Although the Lexington 2 has all the features you could wish for, the design means it's not the best for every scenario. However, the battery is reasonable, the design is an acquired taste, but if you want a smartwatch with the Michael Kors logo on it, this is the best you can buy.

Where can I get the Michael Kors Access Lexington 2?

You can buy the Lexington 2 on Amazon. Priced at $ 350, it's a fantastic smartwatch, but it might not be the best option if you want a Wear OS watch for an active lifestyle. In that case, the Fossil Gen 5 for $ 220 or the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 for $ 375, if you want something more high-end, would be better options.

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3PyII7bvWE [/ embed]