Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’: ESPN to air two versions of documentary

ESPN will air two separate versions of the Michael Jordan documentary series “The Last Dance,” one for mature audiences and one appropriate for families.

What’s happening:

ESPN and Netflix announced that “The Last Dance” episodes with “strong adult language” will air on ESPN. Episodes “edited for language” will air at the same time on ESPN 2, according to a release emailed to the Deseret News.

The companies said this is being done “to maintain the authenticity of interviews and footage throughout the upcoming documentary series.”

Parental warnings will air before each episode.

For TV-MA episodes, the warning will read: “The following program contains mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.”

For TV-14 episodes, the warning will read: “The following program has been edited for mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.”

ESPN will re-air the previous weeks episodes weekly at the same time “so each time there is an episode containing strong adult language on ESPN, there will be a simultaneous version edited for language being offered on ESPN2 so that viewers always have a choice of which to watch,” according to a press release.

Details about the series: