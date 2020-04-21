Teddy Riley and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds gave supporters strike immediately after hit during their rescheduled Instagram Live fight on Monday night time — which include Edmonds’ endeavor at after hooking up Michael Jackson with Halle Berry.

The R&B legends traded songs from their catalogs when dropping “fun facts” about their favorite tracks and collaborators. Soon after listening to Riley’s strike monitor for SWV, “Right Here” — a tune that samples Jackson’s 1982 tune “Human Nature” — Edmonds recalled the late icon achieving out to him in an energy to set up a day with Berry.

“One time Michael called me,” Edmonds, 62, began.

“Michael explained, ‘Babyface!’ I mentioned, ‘Yeah?’ He explained, ‘Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to connect with her, ’cause I wanna take her out on a day.’ I explained, ‘What?’ He explained, ‘Call her — I wanna get her out on a day.’”

Edmonds continued, “So I attained out through the agent, ’cause I did not have Halle Berry’s number. So I called and get the message to her supervisor, and he reported, ‘What?’ [I said,] ‘Yeah, he desires to consider her out on a date.’ And then I was ready to listen to again from Halle, and I cannot explain to you particularly what Halle claimed, but I think about it almost certainly would have been a thing like this …”

The Grammy winner then performed a snippet of Berry’s voice from the 1992 film “Boomerang” in which she quips, “You know, what do you know about enjoy? What do you potentially consider you know about adore?”

Supporters of Riley, 52, Edmonds and Berry, 53, took to Twitter to share their surprise, with one supporter creating, “Today I uncovered out dat MJ (Michael Jackson) tried to shoot his shot and get Halle Berry out on a day and I just can’t get more than it.” In the meantime, an additional supporter commented, “Michael Jackson utilizing Child Experience as the plug for Halle Berry is the ultimate flex!”

Webpage 6 has achieved out to Berry’s rep for comment.