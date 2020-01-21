Michael Hooper steps down as captain of NSW Waratah

The question is whether Hooper will continue to lead the Wallabies, but his decision to step down at the provincial level suggests that he has had enough of the top job.

If Hooper wants to pass on the baton, the new Wallabies trainer Dave Rennie has time to think about a successor. As it turns out, Rennie meets Waratah’s players on Wednesday.

Rough Diamond: Rob Simmons was one of the best Waratahs in 2019. Credit: Jamie Conroy, NSW Waratahs

In a statement, Hooper, who won a Super Rugby title with the Waratahs as a substitute captain in 2014, said: “It was an honor to represent New South Wales alone as a player, but the opportunity to lead a fantastic group of men was the journey so far a humiliating experience.

“It’s a role that I really enjoyed, but I think it’s the right time for someone like Rob to lead this group next season.

“Someone of his quality and character who leads this young team around in and out of the field will be extremely valuable in the future. He has the full support of me and the larger leadership team in building a culture that we believe will make NSW a success in Super Rugby. “

Hooper was a broken man after the quarter-finals of the Australian World Cup in Japan. He captained the wallabies in 48 of his 99 tests.

Michael Hooper cut a frustrated figure at Sydney Airport after leaving the Australian World Cup. Photo credit: Renee Nowytarger

When Hooper returned to Australia in October, he told reporters, “[Captaincy] is a privilege granted to you and you are doing your best in this role. That’s all I’ve ever tried. If this continues, it should be like this. It’s not something I’ve ever tried to really beat other people up to get something or something. “

The absence of Hooper is a real changing of the guard under the new trainer Rob Penney, who paid tribute to the steadfast NSW.

“We have had a number of discussions about this and believe that this is in the best interests of the entire team,” said Penney.

Loading

“Rob showed that in my short time here at the Waratahs, he’s an incredible leader. His presence in the group and his experience at provincial and international levels will be an invaluable resource for our younger boys.

“We have an exceptional group of executives in our squad, and while Rob’s appointment is a wonderful recognition of his qualities, it is not our responsibility to do what we talked to our seasoned players on our own.”

“Michael and the larger leadership group will play a key role in supporting Kurtley and him as captain and vice captain.”

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading