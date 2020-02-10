Michael Gove was chosen to play a bigger role in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle – The Sun.

MICHAEL Gove is strengthened with a strengthened role in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.

The prime minister was in the country at the weekend, preparing for his government overhaul, which was expected later this week.

4

Michael Gove is awarded a strengthened role in Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffleCredit: Reuters

4

Andrea Leadsom could be on the way to changing Credit: Reuters

4

Theresa Villiers’ future in the cabinet is also doubtful

Up and coming female stars Lucy Frazer, Victoria Atkins and Chloe Smith are recommended for their promotion.

While Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers and Therese Coffey could make their way.

The prime minister’s former enemy, Mr. Gove, is chosen as the great winner of the upheaval by expanding his empire in the cabinet office by overseeing the Brexit trade talks.

A government insider told The Sun: “We expect Michael’s cabinet empire to grow.”

In the meantime, he was elected by government experts to head the United Nations’ Cop26 climate summit, which was held later this year in Glasgow.

The job became vacant after Prime Minister Claire Perry O’Neill went bankrupt.

4

The Prime Minister and Mr. Gove were spectacular at the 2016 leadership race. Credit: PA: Press Association

Uncovered

BORIS BRIDGE

PM increases plans for a £ 20bn bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland

FAMILY TRADE

Sir Keir Starmer’s mother-in-law dies two weeks after an accident

MIGRATION NATION

According to PM’s plans for the points system, the number of unskilled migrants will drop by 90,000

LORDS A BLEATING

John Bercow rages on “conspiracy” to prevent him from getting peerage

Exclusive

SPRAWL-BERRY

Emily Thornberry stunned passengers as she put her feet on the local train

HAVEN HEAVEN

Boris launches plans to create tax havens to boost the economy

The Prime Minister and Mr. Gove were spectacular at the 2016 leadership race.

Mr. Gove stabbed Boris before starting his own failed job for the top job.

But they patched up their relationship.

Michael Gove can’t answer the simple question about the cost of a new electric car infrastructure EIGHT times

Do you have a story CALL The Sun at 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP at 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected]