Michael Chiesa explains why he called Colby Covington

Michael Chiesa After defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh, he got to the point: he wants to fight Colby Covington next. But when Chiesa later spoke to the media about his challenge, he said the move was strategic and more personal.

Chiesa explains how she calls “chaos”

“Maverick faced dos Anjos in the co-main event of the last UFC event, and again, Chiesa’s grappling game brought him victory. During his interview after the Octagon fight, Chiesa was brief and promptly said he wanted Covington next. However, during the conversation with the media behind the scenes, the 32-year-old responded to the call (quotes about MMA fighting):

“I just hit the number 5 man in the world and I always say the most important time to fight is after victory,” said Chiesa. “You have to capitalize. I’m not looking for a verbal piss fight with (Covington). I respect his abilities and he’s super tough. I’m just trying to get a world title and I think that is the fight that makes the most sense when you look at the top five. I said before the fight I defeated Rafael dos Anjos; I don’t fight someone who has less than five points. I take his place and look only on the landscape of the division. This is the struggle that makes sense.

“I want to be tested, I want to fight the best, so it’s Colby.”

“…” But I think it’s a fight that makes sense and I wouldn’t ask for a fancy matchup. Whenever I won a fight and asked for an opponent, I usually got it, and that’s because everything is well thought out. I don’t throw things against the wall that don’t stick. I just think it’s a fight that makes sense. I think it’s a fight I could get, so we’ll see what happens. “

Given Covington’s habit of making controversial statements and providing insults, it would not be surprising if fans thought Chiesa was aiming for “chaos” for personal reasons. But it doesn’t sound that way (or if Chiesa has problems with Covington, he doesn’t broadcast it publicly).

But will Covington take the fight?

It’s a smart move by Chiesa as there is no doubt that a win over Covington would put him in the title mix. But will there be “chaos” on board?

As of this writing, the UFC leaderboard has not been updated, so we do not know where Chiesa will end up as a result of the RDA defeat. But even if he moves up to fifth place, you have to wonder if Covington might be targeting someone who has been welterweight for a while. For example, like a fight between Covington and the March 21 loser between Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards.