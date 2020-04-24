Michael Caputo, HHS’s new spokesman, removes racist tweets about Chinese

Michael Caputo, the new spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, deleted several recent tweets in which he made racist remarks about the Chinese and slandered Democrats for wanting Americans to die of the coronavirus to prevent Trump from being re-elected.

For the first time, CNN tweeted: “Of course, millions of Chinese suck the blood of a rabid wound as an appetizer and eat donkeys from anteaters, but some foreigners are lying in a bottle. good stuff. That’s it.” In another tweet, Caputo responded to the criticism by asking, “Do you have an eating injury?” in the second, Caputo called the user who goes through ericstar “Wang.”

Caputo also quoted Chris Hayes on Twitter, who explained how poorly the United States is working on the virus, and asked, “Who knew @chrislhayes was Chinese?” He wrote.

In another tweet, Capito lied: “Holiday’s strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires the deaths of 100,000 Americans” and “100,000 people must die and the US economy must collapse to achieve Democracy’s 2020 victory strategy.” They are very happy about the worries. Sick people »

Caputo, a former adviser to Trump, was appointed Assistant Secretary of State for HHS last Thursday. According to CNN, he deleted almost all of his tweets before April 12.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Caputon told CNN that he was “a supporter of the president” and that he was “now an American servant.”

“Some people may be disappointed, but my tweets will be different,” Caputo said.

