Michael Bradley of Toronto FC can be out four months after an ankle operation

Toronto FC training camp opened with a popping Monday with the news that Captain Michael Bradley is scheduled to undergo an ankle operation and may be away for four months or more.

The unexpected drama was further reinforced by star attacker Jozy Altidore, who said he thought that the Bradley injury had been mistakenly treated by the MLS club.

“Make no mistake. In my opinion, it was treated badly,” Altidore told reporters minutes after GM Ali Curtis had outlined the injury news. “This was an injury two months ago and it is not the first time this happened (in the club) … Two months ago and now he is being operated on and until June.”

Bradley was injured in the November 10 MLS Cup final, but at the time it was not said that the problem was serious. On Tuesday, however, Curtis called the injury “very serious and complicated.”

Bradley is scheduled for operation Tuesday in New York City. Curtis, who went under the knife and called it “the last resort”, put the recovery at about four months.

“In Michael’s case, we’re going to be careful and careful,” the GM told reporters. “But we are convinced that once he is operated on, he will be able to return to play. It will probably take about four months. Now that may be shorter or longer depending on how we manage that process.”

Bradley injured his ankle in the 32nd minute of the championship when Seattle’s defender, Roman Torres, made an attempt and caught the Toronto player in the ankle with his succession. Bradley ended the game but then withdrew from the American team a few days later for CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

At the time, the TFC skipper said that the ankle would take two to three weeks to “calm down.”

The MLS Cup final represented Bradley’s 200th appearance for Toronto FC in all competitions. A month later, the 32-year-old midfielder signed a new deal with Toronto for three years plus a club option.

Players reported Saturday for medication, and arrived on a cold weekend with a dump of snow. The first day of training was open to the media on Monday.

Coaches and players leave Thursday for training in warm weather in Orlando via Jan de. 29. They then return home briefly before leaving February 5 for Irvine, California, for the remainder of the training camp. They have five MLS preseason competitions scheduled from 8 to 22 February.

The team opens the regular February 29 season at the San Jose earthquakes.