Michael Bloomberg's 2020 campaign starts to make his rivals nervous

At a closed door fundraiser late last year, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was notably obsessed and visibly irritated by one of the Democratic colleagues vying for the presidential nomination. Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg had just entered the race. But he had already managed to put himself under the skin of his competitor.

At the event in North Virginia, Klobuchar spoke at length about the massive Bloomberg television advertising blitz and the amounts of money he planned to throw in the 2020 primary, according to a report by a source in the room that was present.

“She talked about how she participated in a Sunday show for 10 minutes and saw five or six Bloomberg commercials while she was in the green room,” the Democratic participant, who made a statement, told The Daily Beast. donation to Klobuchar’s campaign for entry into the event. . “She is very worried about the amount of money he is spending.”

“It was 60% of what she was talking about,” said the source.

The private moment, which occurred before the senator opened his fundraisers to the press, gave an early glimpse of what has become a growing sense of internal anxiety in some Democratic campaigns about the candidate’s potential billionaire to shake the primary that he came in so late. .

Klobuchar has since made the concerns public, criticizing Bloomberg for trying to buy the nomination. And with only two weeks to go before the vote begins, his concerns that the former mayor may simply withdraw him are starting to be heard elsewhere. Bloomberg is still behind in the polls. But national averages now tie it for fourth place at 7.7% with former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who spent a year hitting the campaign trail.

Suddenly talking about Bloomberg becoming the candidate went from being a political fantasy to entertainment as a true reality among the countryside.

“I think there is a 10 to 15% chance that Bloomberg will succeed,” said a Democratic fundraiser, who has worked closely with the presidential campaigns.

“At this point, when you can spend that amount of money on television across the country, you take it seriously,” said a senior official of a competing campaign. “And he got a bump in the polls, so that’s nothing to laugh at.”

The official, who would only speak on condition of anonymity, has always expressed pessimism that Bloomberg could withdraw it, arguing that “the argument for a nice billionaire” had not “made as much noise” as he thought. needed, given the war chest dedicated to it. And, indeed, Bloomberg’s path remains based on a series of improbable events: that no real candidate leaves the first four primary states and that former vice-president Joe Biden ends up being considerably weakened by a poor performance during these contests. If that were the case – theoretically – Bloomberg’s ad spend in other states would propel him into the polls, turn him into the moderate alternative that Biden was supposed to be, and help him get away with it. contested agreement.

In a short time in the race, the Bloomberg campaign has intensified its infrastructure and ground game. He got multiple mentions from fellow mayors and congressmen, organized major events for a new campaign – including a stop that drew 700 people to Tulsa, Oklahoma and another that drew 500 people to Akron, Ohio – and deployed 700 people in 33 states, including 300 at its New York headquarters. The Bloomberg team is currently running ads in 27 states, including all of the Super Tuesday contests.

Observing these movements, some rivals began to call him more forcefully by name, while others worked in private, conducting internal polls on his possible delegate traits and pushing the opposition’s research to dull its traction.

Another source from a rival campaign said that Bloomberg ignored their official strategy, but conceded that staff members were tracking his moves to certain states, including California, which represented a huge potential delegate to them. hizzoner.

“We see that Bloomberg is playing very big in California,” said the campaign manager. “We adapt very quickly. We can change the message very quickly. And we have the resources to make the big game. “

A third opposing team is monitoring Bloomberg enough for the assistants to dedicate internal polling resources to eliminate potential delegate scenarios on Super Tuesday, where 15 states are expected to vote in early March. The Daily Beast recently reported that, according to internal data from the Democratic rival – a summary of which was independently corroborated by several independent analysts – Bloomberg was not on track to receive a single delegate that day. The rules of the National Democratic Committee stipulate that a candidate must win 15% of the votes in the whole state or 15% in any district of the Congress in order to collect the delegates.

Privately, some Democrats in the establishment applaud the Bloomberg boomlet, after speaking from the perspective of a Democratic presidential candidate with a centrist call and absurdly deep pockets being the best candidate to confront Trump.

“Everyone I talk to is confident he will win,” said one of the party’s main donors.

Bloomberg helped position him among party members by pledging to support and spend a lot on whoever is the candidate and in particular keeping his campaign focus on the attack on Trump and not on other candidates. A Democrat strategist who recently spoke to the Bloomberg team said that he had raised the idea of ​​chasing Biden but had quickly rejected it.

“They are not ready to shoot Joe,” said the strategist. “Their point of view is that we are going through the first four contests and it’s a complete snout.”

For the progressive wing of the party, however, a Bloomberg candidacy represents a moral conundrum and a political peril – with a creeping fear of not exciting the very ridings the party needs to win; mainly young voters and voters of color.

As such, they engaged him more directly.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who, in late November, chose Bloomberg as the first candidate to criticize after months of positive rhetoric towards her rivals, has been on fire in recent days. The Massachusetts senator on Wednesday called for a closer look at the Democratic billionaire on the advice of his media company to journalists.

“Bloomberg News has banned journalists from investigating Democratic candidates while Mike Bloomberg is running for president. This ban puts journalists in an impossible situation and undermines a free press. Bloomberg should lift the ban and divest itself of Bloomberg News, “Warren tweeted Wednesday.

She then threw herself into the equation: “I have taken more than a thousand unfiltered questions from the press and voters since I joined the race. I welcome the difficult questions and the scrutiny, because the free press is the cornerstone of our democracy – and every presidential candidate must be carefully scrutinized.

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey responded in an interview with Fox and Friends by calling Warren “nervous.”

“I think she’s nervous that Mike Bloomberg is catching up with her.” Mike is now in fourth place in this race and will likely overtake it and soon be in third place, “said Sheekey.

Asked if other candidates were starting to worry about their campaign, a Bloomberg official did what the campaign had done from the start: brought attention back to Trump.

“We are convinced that Mike is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump and that is why we are building the strongest national campaign to fight him,” campaign spokesperson Galia Slayen told The Daily Beast.

.