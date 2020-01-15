Michael Bloomberg gives some guidance on his $ 10 million Super Bowl ad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6CgEUFvsYs [/ embed]

As you probably already know, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has a fair amount of money up his sleeve. And he recently spent $ 10 million to secure a nice 60-second ad position in the upcoming Super Bowl.

During the appearance of the former mayor of New York on Tuesday night’s live edition of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert tried to work out some clues about the content of the ad – in particular, Colbert recently made it clear that he was not interested in political advertising during the Super Bowl is broadcast.

“The only thing I’m going to say is that it’s a serious issue,” Bloomberg replies in the clip above. “I believe that I should spend my money doing what I think is right and giving people options. It doesn’t go well with popcorn and beer, but it’s a chance to a terrible amount of people to achieve and it’s about something that’s very dear to my heart and I think it’s important for the country. “

We’ll have to wait and see to see exactly what it contains, but Bloomberg campaign spokesman Michael Frazier said recently that the ad will aim to “get under Trump’s skin.”