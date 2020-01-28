There has been no lack of talk in the past few days, actually in the past few months, who Conor McGregor will fight next now that he has killed Donald Cerrone. Well, recently Michael Bisping outlined why he is sure that McGregor will lend a hand with Diaz again. The former middleweight champion also explained why he believes McGregor will “smoke” the Stockton star.

Bisping guarantees McGregor – Diaz is on deck

Due to the fact that McGregor and Diaz defeated each other in 2016, talk about the two fights in a rubber match has since spread. But McGregor has been racing against Jorge Masvidal in recent weeks, assuming he defeated Cerrone at UFC 246. An important reason for this is, of course, that Masvidal defeated Diaz in November.

As you know, McGregor only took 40 seconds to shut down “Cowboy” earlier this month, and it remains to be seen who will be next for the former champion. When he was talking to MMA Fighting recently, Bisping had to say this while he was dealing with the subject.

“I mean, listen (the fight with Jorge Masvidal) would do great business, but here is my prediction,” Bisping said. “I guarantee that this will happen to Conor next. He doesn’t fight Khabib because Khabib is fighting Tony (Ferguson) and then he has Ramadan, and Conor wants to fight again soon.

“He talked about Nate Diaz and Nate Diaz 3 will do big business. Conor will smoke Nate Diaz because Nate Diaz has always been an average fighter. he was just building his damn career on suffocating Conor McGregor. He was beaten in the second fight and now Conor will smoke him because he is so idle. In the meantime we get Conor-Diaz 3 and he will fight Khabib later in the year. That is my prediction. “

Bisping is probably on target now regarding his comments on McGregor’s next fight against Nurmagomedov or Ferguson. Although it’s obvious that Dana White wants McGregor to wait for the winner of the April 18 fight, The star said that he doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines.So McGregor is likely to push for a fight, and he didn’t really bother to get Masvidal out. In other words, Bisping might be right about McGregor – Diaz III.

As for McGregor, who annihilates Diaz, many people, especially the latter’s boosters, would likely disagree. After all, McGregor couldn’t finish Diaz on rematch, and neither of the two has been so active in recent years.

Bisping on Masvidal against McGregor

Speaking of Masvidal, Bisping also had this to say as he discussed how McGregor would act against “Gamebred” or the welterweight world champion.

“I think (Masvidal is) a bad matchup for Conor,” said Bisping. “I think Kamaru (Usman) is a bad matchup for Conor. He was great on the weekend and defeated Cerrone and Diaz, but both are 155s. “

There you have it. You never know. Maybe McGregor will throw a curveball and target a showdown with Masvidal.