Michael B. Jordan talks about inspiration behind Just Mercy

If you haven’t watched the new Michael B. Jordan movie, Simply gracedo yourself a favor and buy your tickets now. The biopic tells the powerful true story of Bryan Stevenson trained by Harvard as a young criminal lawyer and during a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Wednesday the actor explained why the film is so important.

“It’s so topical. It takes place 30 years ago, but it could have happened yesterday,” Jordan explained, referring to the inequality of the criminal justice system in America. “It is something human right now. It is the element of humanity. The reputation and stigma that black and brown people are affected in this world, especially in this country, is unfair. And they say that slavery has ended , but it just evolved. It just evolved over time and we have to change the story. “

Jordan and DeGeneres were later accompanied by Stevenson himself and he explained how it felt to Jordan to portray him in the film. “He is so talented and so gifted, but he is also very involved in these issues,” Stevenson said of Jordan. “It was a great honor to see him on the screen. He does a great job, but an even greater honor to get to know him and to appreciate his extraordinary talent and beautiful heart.” View the full interview above.