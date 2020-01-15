Michael Avenatti imprisoned without bail

LOS ANGELES – United States District Court judge James V. Selna today ordered that Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti remain in federal custody for possible violation of his conditions of release before judgment and that he be transported “immediately” to New York, where he will be held. trial next week.

The judge concluded that there was a probable cause that Avenatti had committed crimes in violation of the terms of his bail and ordered that the famous lawyer in difficulty be detained without bail. Avenatti will continue to be held in an Orange County jail pending transfer to New York and will remain in custody “for the foreseeable future,” said Thom Mrozek, spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. .

As The Daily Beast reported for the first time, the pugnacious lawyer was arrested by federal authorities on Tuesday evening during an appearance at the State Bar Court in Los Angeles, during a disciplinary hearing during which the State Bar of California said Avenatti had scammed a client out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In New York, Avenatti faces federal charges for trying to extort millions of Nike shoes to keep mom on the sports company allegedly paying high school basketball players.

“I’m going to withdraw ten billion dollars from your client’s market capitalization,” said Avenatti, threatening the legal team at Nike.

He also faces charges of wire fraud and bank fraud in California for allegedly diverting money from a customer’s settlement. If convicted, he could face decades of jail.

