Attorney Michael Avenatti was put in the same prison cell that once housed drug king Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and mob boss John Gotti after he was detained for violating the provisions of his pre-trial release, CNN reports.

Avenatti, who once represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit with President Donald Trump, was accused in California of hiding assets from a customer, his former legal partner and ex-wife, and tried to blackmail in New York $ 25 million from Nike. He was arrested on January 4 by the IRS for allegedly violating the provisions of his pre-trial release. His bail was withdrawn and he was sent to the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Avenatti “was held in solitary confinement 24 hours a day, except for legal appointments and two medical examinations,” his lawyers wrote in a letter to District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, asking him to take Avenatti to the general of the federal prison population.

“He is in a cell that El Chapo reportedly once occupied, on a floor that houses people accused of terrorist offenses,” the letter said.

“The temperature in his cell feels like the mid-1940s. He is forced to sleep with three blankets. Not surprisingly, he had major malfunctions.”

Avenatti’s lawyers add that they had to meet with their client during a contactless visit, which made it difficult for Avenatti to review documents in his case and that his limitation “really hinders our ability to prepare us for the process” ,

