Famous lawyer Michael Avenatti will be held without bail before his next federal trial after being arrested again for allegedly committing additional crimes while on bail, The daily beast reports.

Avenatti is being held in a prison in Orange County, California, but will soon be transported to New York, where one of his federal trials is scheduled to begin on January 21.

Avenatti – the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels in his trial against President Donald Trump – was arrested Tuesday night, coincidentally while he was already in court. The lawyer is said to have been the subject of a disciplinary hearing before the California bar after being accused of stealing $ 840,000 from a former client. While leaving the courthouse, Avenetti is said to have declared “Completely innocent”.

Avenatti Lawyer Did Not Return Immediately Rolling stoneRequest for comments.

Avenatti was arrested and charged in separate federal cases in New York and Los Angeles in March 2019, and was eventually released on bail. According to the Washington Post, however, he spent the next few months, between April and October, committing fraud by mail, wire and money laundering. He allegedly defrauded a former partner to whom he owed $ 5 million, an ex-client at $ 2.2 million and an ex-wife at $ 2.5 million in child and spousal support.

Avenatti’s alleged schemes included the fact that an ex-wife bought a Mercedes-Benz to use so that he could avoid paying his debts; drain and top up bank accounts with bank checks to allegedly fire creditors; and withdraw money from banks in increments of less than $ 10,000 to avoid attracting government attention (a process called “structuring”).

Avenatti faces federal charges in New York and Los Angeles. At L.A., he was charged with bank fraud and bank fraud resulting from alleged attempts to repay his own debts by embezzling money from clients. In New York, he is accused of having tried to extort between 1.5 and 25 million dollars from Nike.

While Avenatti is still likely to be transported to New York, WaPo noted that the lawyer’s new file had potentially started this trial and that it was possible that it could be postponed.